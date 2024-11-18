Five Killed as Sit-at-Home Enforcers Go On Rampage in Anambra (See Videos)

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen allegedly enforcing the Monday sit-at-home, on Monday, opened fire on some residents and security operatives in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area, and Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The heavily armed gunmen were said to have arrived at the Abatete community at about 8:30 am. They opened fire on some residents before proceeding to the Ukpo Roundabout, where they also opened fire on many people, including some members of the Anambra State Vigilante Operatives.

It was gathered that the ferocious men also set ablaze some vehicles of the vigilante operatives, and killed at least two of the vigilante men, among other atrocities they committed before fleeing the scenes.

This was corroborated by some videos currently trending on social media, showing the corpse of two of the vigilante operatives lying in the pool of his blood at the Ukpo Roundabout.

One of the videos also showed the President General of Abatete Community Chief Ezebinobi Chimame Ezigbo, as he was being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention after a bullet dangerously hit him during the attack.

Another member of the vigilante group, identified as Ononenyi, was also hit by a bullet, while two others were also killed.

Although the total number of the persons affected by the attack is yet to be ascertained, a source said no fewer than five persons were killed.

Recall that the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, recently intensified actions to commence Monday activities across the state while assuring the citizens of security.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed that the Command was aware of the incident and had deployed some operatives to the scene.

The Police Spokesman also promised to provide further information on the incident.

