Syria is on a New Hard Test and the Remedy beyond Syria

Every sane oppressed person/people will want God to intervene by any means necessary. That can mean direct empowerment to fight back, but it can also mean using Humans or Angels. So humankind should seriously be very careful of oppressing minorities and injustices in general. I am not necessarily siding with any party, but every sinner (non-guided) risks God allowing humans, Angels, or ‘devils’ to contain d[oers of]evils in cycles. So how can you be protected? Depend on ch.103 more than your weapons, agreements, or even the so-called five pillars of Islam and questionable prayers.

Israel reportedly bombed Syria a few hours ago. Yes it could be sheer aggression they will face God for, but you must also ask why God allowed it and if what they are accusing the Syrian forces is real? They claim ‘ ‘protecting the Druze” after a clash with government forces… All such clashes should be recorded by both parties as modern responsibility, or claims are hard to verify. The naive among you may claim ‘sovereign’ country or internal affairs, but the world and God does not operate in that way. If you were a true victim in any place, you will welcome help by any means. My first reaction was ‘were they helping distract us from the Epstein’ saga, but after hearing their claims, I will speak my mind and let God judge.

Ch.103 calls on patience with branches, and differences in faith is among where we must exercise patience and Never persecute or suppress minorities based on faith or personal matters. It is no secret that the Arab+ world ignored ch.103 in many ways. I write to President Barrow as chair of the OIC and any caring person to counsel Syria, the greater Arab countries, and every country to quickly read my different writings about ch.103 if they want more of God’s protection. Of course, I mean read to apply, not just read. You can wish them well, but you should also advise them well. The world is very complex and we all saw how Syria was taken by understandable force, but could they fall by understandable force? The U.S cannot help you as God for respecting ch.103.

Again, internal oppression can cause God to allow internal uprising or external intervention (seeming oppression). We have seen Ukraine, where Russian speaking folks were reportedly oppressed. It is still unfolding, but Ukraine is so far suffering lot more than they meted, except with interest… Even slavery and colonisation, folks like me are capable of asking God to allow whites+ to end the reported abuse in Africa then… You can accuse me of being a ‘sell out’, but I will then fight the bad whites+ more than my accusers. A good evidence of that is how I fight and even imprecate against the u.s+ over their cannabis laws. You cannot threaten or send me to unjust judges, and claim I am mean for calling on the Just Judge to intervene by any means?

We cannot let countries accuse others without evidence to justify aggression. So our task includes re-teaching leaders and the led, but also help funding worldwide culture of cameras for evidence over claims. We all know the u.s and every country do have issues, but levels matter. Despite the setbacks, we have seen how top u.s Republicans are pressuring Trump, ‘exhorting each other to the truth…’ on the Epstein files in ways you cannot see in many so-called muslim countries. When ‘others’ respect part of ch.103 more than the ‘submitters’, then maybe others are the believers or closer to the believers by what percentages? Every country has good and bad folks, but protecting the bad on sins between creatures is a big no-no! In God’s world. Real submission is to conscience as per ch.91 and ch.2 , not low interpretation of any prophet as above other prophets…

Yes! I am caring, but not very forgiving on sins between creatures or disrespecting personal rights. The world, especially the Arab world, must wake up to reality or learn the hard way. Be it a family member, sharing religion, sharing country, etc means we first try to respect ch.103. The game is far beyond legal versus illegal. Yes it is possible for God to give respite to the biggest devils before a final defeat. You must respect ch.103 to expect protection or defeating the smallest to biggest devils. May God give victory to whoever may respect ch.103 the most. May God bless me and Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.