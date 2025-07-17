Anti-Corruption Fight: Align or Step Aside -ICPC Tells Attorneys-General

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has deepened its drive to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework by hosting a strategic Roundtable Engagement with Attorneys-General from South-East states.

Held in Abuja, the session is part of a broader zonal initiative to promote synergy between the Commission and state-level legal authorities, following similar engagements in the South-South and North-Central regions.

The move comes ahead of the ICPC’s upcoming second national anti-corruption summit later this year.

In his welcome remarks, ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, emphasized that unified and preventive anti-corruption strategies were critical to national progress.

He opened with a solemn tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “moral compass” whose legacy would continue to guide Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

Dr. Aliyu highlighted jurisdictional challenges that often arise between federal and state anti-corruption roles, referencing key Supreme Court rulings that affirm ICPC’s constitutional powers to investigate and prosecute corruption across all levels of government.

“It is counterproductive when state legal officers continue to challenge powers that have been affirmed by the highest court in the land.

“As Chief Law Officers, your primary duty is to uphold the sanctity of Supreme Court decisions,” he said.

The ICPC boss called on state Attorneys-General to be champions of justice and accountability in their jurisdictions, stressing the need for deeper collaboration in intelligence sharing, asset recovery, and policy reforms.

Delivering the keynote, former Kano State Attorney-General, Dr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, described corruption as the root of Nigeria’s major development crises. He advocated for the creation of state-led anti-corruption forums, backed by ICPC, civil society, and relevant ministries, to drive localized solutions.

“Corruption is not abstract. Its consequences are real and devastating.

“We must all rise to reverse this trend by working collaboratively and intentionally at all levels of governance,” Dr. Mukhtar stated.

Also lending support, Senator Emmanuel Udende, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, pledged legislative backing for subnational anti-corruption initiatives.

He hailed ICPC’s proactive approach and urged state legal officers to rise as frontline defenders of ethical governance.

His counterpart in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Kayode Moshood Akiolu, echoed the sentiment, calling corruption “Nigeria’s number one enemy.”

He urged state Attorneys-General to wield their legal authority in the prosecution, not the protection, of corrupt figures.

“Corruption is the stone tied to our feet as we try to march toward development,” Akiolu said, assuring that the National Assembly would continue to back the ICPC through oversight and legislative support.

The event marked a major step in reinforcing cooperation between federal and state actors and underlined ICPC’s commitment to preventive, unified, and grassroots-led anti-corruption efforts.