‘It’s Crazy’ -WeTransfer Denies Sharing People Files With AI After Public Backlash

WeTransfer, the Dutch-based file-sharing platform widely used by creatives, has clarified that it does not use user-uploaded files to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, following days of criticism over a recent update to its terms of service.

The controversy began in late June 2025 after the company introduced a new clause in its Terms & Conditions, set to take effect on August 8, 2025.

The clause stated that users grant WeTransfer a “perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable license” to use their content for purposes such as “developing, commercializing… and improving the Service or new technologies or services, including to improve performance of machine learning models.”

The wording sparked concern among users, particularly from professionals in the creative industry who rely on the platform to send large files.

On X (formerly Twitter), several illustrators, actors, and filmmakers expressed fears that their work could be absorbed into AI systems or reused without permission or compensation.

WeTransfer responded on Tuesday, July 9, 2025, by revising the clause and issuing a public statement. A company spokesperson told BBC News:

“We don’t use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties.”

According to the company, the original clause was intended to cover the potential use of AI solely for content moderation, such as identifying harmful or inappropriate files, and not for training generative AI models.

The updated version of the clause now reads:

“You hereby grant us a royalty-free license to use your Content for the purposes of operating, developing, and improving the Service, all in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy.”

The company also said that the language had been rewritten to make its meaning clearer and to reflect their current operational practices.

However, the incident has once again raised concerns about the use of personal data in AI development. Abuja-based content creator Hadassah shared her concern with The News Chronicle,:

“It’s crazy how exposed we are to AI. The fact that uploading your personal file to any platform… can be you feeding it with information is scary… We just have to separate what parts of ourselves we share on the internet and those we keep away from it.”

In December 2023, Dropbox, another file-sharing service, faced a similar backlash and had to clarify that it does not use customer files for AI training, following changes to its own terms of service.

WeTransfer, founded in 2009, is known for allowing users to send large files with ease. Its free tier allows transfers up to 2GB, while the premium plan supports up to 200GB, making it a staple tool for content creators, designers, and media professionals worldwide.

The company’s CEO, Alexander Vassilev, has previously spoken about WeTransfer’s interest in AI. In a 2023 interview with The Recursive, he said:

“AI will simplify the process of creating, distributing, and editing content. As a company, we’re developing tools and capabilities to facilitate this process; the WeTransfer way.”

As of now, WeTransfer insists that users maintain full ownership of their files and that any licensed usage remains strictly within the operational scope of the service.