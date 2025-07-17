Suspected Arms Smuggler Arrested Near Lake Chad by Joint Task Force Troops

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Cameroon have arrested a suspected arms and ammunition smuggler near Makary, a border town close to Lake Chad, Borno.

The suspect, 50-year-old Abbaka Abba Djidda, was caught during a planned operation based on intelligence reports that linked him to cross-border weapons trafficking networks in the Lake Chad area.

Security source informed The News Chronicle on Thursday that Djidda was found with a large number of illegal weapons and ammunition. Authorities believe the arms were meant for terrorist groups operating in the region.

The Lake Chad area has been affected by ongoing insurgent attacks. In response, countries involved in the MNJTF have been working more closely to fight terrorism, weapons smuggling, and other cross-border crimes.