EXCLUSIVE: Over 231,000 Nigerian Youths Take Government to Court Over Unpaid N-Power Stipends

A lawsuit was filed at the National Labour Court in Abuja on behalf of more than 231,000 young Nigerians who were denied payment for their participation in the N-Power program on Thursday.

The suit marks a major step in the ongoing struggle for accountability and fairness, as many youths say they worked under the government-backed scheme with the promise of monthly stipend payments, which never came.

For years, the N-Power initiative was promoted as a way to address unemployment among young people by providing them with temporary work placements.

However, many participants have since accused the government of failing to uphold its end of the bargain by withholding their earnings.

“This is more than just unpaid salaries,” said the legal team representing the youths. “This is about justice for every Nigerian who has been deceived by a broken system.

These young people were promised opportunities, but instead were exploited and ignored.”

The lawsuit seeks to recover the unpaid stipends and hold the government accountable for what it calls a “fraudulent scheme.”

The Youths told The News Chronicle that the legal action is not just a call for compensation, it’s a stand for dignity, respect, and justice for Nigerian youths.

The team behind the case says they won’t stop fighting until justice is served.