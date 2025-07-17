Lucas Vázquez Bows Out of Madrid

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vázquez has penned an emotional farewell message as he prepares to leave the club, bringing to a close a distinguished chapter in his career with the Spanish giants.

In a heartfelt address shared publicly, Vázquez described the day as “one of the most important” of his life, expressing deep gratitude to fans, teammates, and the Real Madrid institution for their support throughout his journey.

“This is one of the most important days of my life. Thank you for every applause and every gesture of support, you’ve made me feel at home. Today it’s time to say goodbye, but I’ll never say goodbye to my Real Madrid,” he said, highlighting the emotional bond he shares with the club and its supporters.

Vázquez reflected on the honor of playing for the Madrid-based club, noting that beyond the silverware and success, his time with the team was marked by genuine happiness and a sense of belonging. “I’ve had the privilege of sharing a dressing room with legends and winning titles, but above all, I’ve been happy. I’ve felt valued, respected, and loved,” he stated.

He extended special appreciation to Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez for giving him the opportunity to live out his dream as a professional footballer with the club. Vázquez also acknowledged José Ángel Sánchez, the club’s director general, for his commitment and effort during contract negotiations.

“To the president, thank you for allowing me to fulfill my dream. To José Ángel Sánchez, thank you for putting your all into the negotiations,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old took time to honor his family, drawing attention to the sacrifices his parents made and the impact of his brother, Mateo, who ignited his passion for football.

“Since becoming a father, I understand even more everything you did for me,” he told his parents, before adding: “Mateo, thank you for instilling in me your love of football. Without you, I wouldn’t be a footballer; I’ve fulfilled both of our dreams.”

He also paid tribute to his wife, Macarena, for her unwavering support through the highs and lows of his career. “You’re the person who knows me best and also the one who has endured me the longest,” he said, describing her as his “best life partner” and “greatest pride.” Vázquez expressed his hope that their children would one day come to understand the significance of the white jersey he proudly wore.

Signing off, the departing midfielder left no doubt about his lifelong allegiance. “I’m leaving, but Real Madrid will never be mine. I am and always will be Lucas Vázquez, a Real Madrid youth player,” he declared, cementing his legacy as a product of the club’s academy and a loyal servant to its crest.