Stop the culture of passing blames, Obasanjo tells Nigerians 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to stop the culture of passing blames for the betterment of the nation. He stated this while meeting with Hausa/Fulani leaders in Southwest, Kogi and Kwara States in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, over insecurity and banditry in the region.

He said instead of passing blames they should think of a lasting solution to the menace.

According to Obasanjo, “the solutions to the nation’s security challenges should not be left to one person to address.”

He added that it is not what one man can tackle alone.

The former President said the solutions can come through collective efforts and not through “passing of blame” here or there.

Obasanjo noted that countries in West Africa are worried about the security challenges in Nigeria.

He said “If Nigeria other countries looked up to as big brother is unable to deal with her security issues, where would they run to for help if theirs hit home.”