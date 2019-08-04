Court stops NASS, Police from taking over Edo Assembly

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and the National Assembly to stay away from the Edo State House of Assembly.

The court ordered that the aforementioned institutions should steer clear of the state Assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice instituted by the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, and the member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency.

Defendants in the suit marked FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 were the Clerk of the National Assembly, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Inspector-General of Police, DSS and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Justice Adamu Mohammed restrained the defendants from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the state Assembly.

The court further restrained the governor from issuing a fresh proclamation for another inauguration of the House, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Part of the order read, “An order of interim exparte restraining the 1st – 3rd defendants (the Clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives) their servants, agents, officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”

“An order of interim exparte restraining the 4th to 5th defendants (Inspector-General of Police and Department of State Services), their servants, agents, officers or privies, from obstructing the plaintiffs on whatever manner in the performance of their constitutional duties as members of the Edo State House of Assembly pending the determination of the motion on notice.”