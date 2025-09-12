Step Aside for Obi— Obidients Tell Jonathan Ahead of 2027

The Obidient Movement has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to throw his weight behind Peter Obi instead of joining the race for the 2027 presidency.

The appeal follows a closed-door meeting between Obi and Jonathan on Thursday, after which the Labour Party’s 2023 flagbearer described the ex-president as “a dear elder brother, statesman, and leader” in a post on X.

Speculation has been rife that Jonathan may mount another presidential bid, though he has made no formal declaration.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said while both men are admired across the country, Obi represents the hope of millions yearning for change.

“They have been friends for a long time. The meeting was for them to fraternise and discuss how to rescue Nigeria. But for us, it would be great if Jonathan remains the respected statesman he is known for. He has done his best as President, he is respected, and this is the time for him to support his brother,” Tanko said.

Some senior figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suggest both Jonathan and Obi could emerge as potential party candidates.