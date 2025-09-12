spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 3:31 PM

Step Aside for Obi— Obidients Tell Jonathan Ahead of 2027

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

Step Aside for Obi— Obidients Tell Jonathan Ahead of 2027

The Obidient Movement has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to throw his weight behind Peter Obi instead of joining the race for the 2027 presidency.

The appeal follows a closed-door meeting between Obi and Jonathan on Thursday, after which the Labour Party’s 2023 flagbearer described the ex-president as “a dear elder brother, statesman, and leader” in a post on X.

Speculation has been rife that Jonathan may mount another presidential bid, though he has made no formal declaration.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said while both men are admired across the country, Obi represents the hope of millions yearning for change.

“They have been friends for a long time. The meeting was for them to fraternise and discuss how to rescue Nigeria. But for us, it would be great if Jonathan remains the respected statesman he is known for. He has done his best as President, he is respected, and this is the time for him to support his brother,” Tanko said.

The News Chronicle reported that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja on Thursday, discussing pressing national issues, Obi revealed in a post on X.

Today in Abuja, I met with my very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Obi wrote. “We had a fruitful closed-door meeting and discussed the state of our dear nation.

The encounter has fueled speculation about Jonathan’s possible return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Some senior figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suggest both Jonathan and Obi could emerge as potential party candidates.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
