September 12, 2025 - 3:31 PM

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

News
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Four killed, 15 injured by rival cult group at Anambra burial ceremony

Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen others during a burial ceremony in Ogidi community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack, which occurred at Ezi Village, was reportedly linked to a clash between rival cult groups.

Videos circulating on social media showed victims being rushed to a hospital, where they battled for survival after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said officers from Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, responded swiftly to a distress call.

He said the operatives restored order at the scene and evacuated the victims for medical treatment.
“Sixteen expended cartridges were recovered as evidence,” he revealed.

The PPRO said preliminary investigations point to cult rivalry as the cause of the violence.

He assured that a discreet investigation is underway to identify, trace, and apprehend the attackers.

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the shooting and reiterated the Command’s commitment to eradicating cult-related violence and other criminal activities in the state.

“He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station,” Ikenga noted.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
