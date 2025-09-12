$100,000 Reward as FBI Hunts Gunman Who Killed U.S. Activist Charlie Kirk

Federal and state authorities are continuing a nationwide search for the man who shot and killed political activist Charlie Kirk during a public event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Kirk, aged 31, was struck in the neck by a single rifle shot while addressing an audience of more than 3,000 people inside the university’s Losee Center. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators have released photographs and video footage showing a person of interest believed to be responsible for the killing. The images show a white male, appearing to be of college age, wearing jeans, black Converse sneakers, a long-sleeved black shirt with a U.S. flag and eagle, a black baseball cap marked with a triangle, sunglasses, and a black backpack.

Footage shows the suspect lying prone on a rooftop about 120 metres from the podium, then running across the roof, dropping to the ground, crossing a car park, and fleeing into a wooded area. A second video, verified by Associated Press, shows a man matching this description walking through a residential neighborhood near the campus before the shooting.

Police say they recovered a bolt-action rifle with a long-distance scope in the same wooded area. Three unfired rounds were inside the rifle. Investigators also found a spent shell casing, palm impressions on the rooftop, and shoe prints consistent with Converse footwear.

According to a law enforcement bulletin cited by CNN, markings on the ammunition appeared to express transgender and antifascist themes, though officials have not confirmed this and no motive has been established.

Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI, and Paul Abbate, Deputy Director, joined Spencer Cox, Governor of Utah, at a press conference Thursday evening. Cox stated that investigators have received more than 7,000 public tips and have conducted over 200 interviews.

“We need as much help as we can possibly get,” Governor Cox said. “We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now.”

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Cox said the state will pursue the death penalty if the shooter is apprehended and convicted.

Officials said they currently have no information on the suspect’s identity or location and are asking the public to submit any photos, videos, or tips from the area.