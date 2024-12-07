Dominican Republic Makes Largest-Ever Cocaine Seizure in its History

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have announced the country’s biggest drug bust, seizing 9,500 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas.

The discovery was made at Caucedo port in Santo Domingo, the capital.

Officials estimate the cocaine’s street value at $250 million (£196 million).

Details of the Operation

The cocaine, packed into 320 bags, was discovered during a routine inspection of cargo arriving from Guatemala.

According to the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the drugs were intended to be transferred to another container for shipment to Belgium.

Carlos Devers, the DNCD communications chief, stated, “Many unknown individuals tried to transfer the drugs to another container that would be shipped on a vessel to Belgium.”

Authorities detained 10 suspects linked to operations at the port.

Investigations are ongoing to identify all individuals involved and understand the logistics behind the shipment.

The haul far surpasses the previous record in the country—a 2,580-kilogram seizure made at the same port in 2006.

Authorities report that nearly 47 tonnes of drugs have been seized in the country this year alone.

The Caribbean’s Role in Drug Trafficking

The Dominican Republic has long been used as a transit point for drugs moving from South America to other parts of the world.

Experts note a recent increase in cocaine trafficking through the Caribbean, especially to Europe.

A report from InSight Crime, a group that studies organized crime, showcased how major ports in the Dominican Republic are often used for smuggling.

The group noted that rising cocaine use in European countries like Belgium, the UK, and France has driven traffickers to focus on this region.

Cocaine use in Europe has led to serious health issues. For example, deaths from drug poisoning in England and Wales are at their highest level in 30 years, with a sharp increase in cases involving cocaine.

Nevertheless, Dominican officials say they remain committed to fighting drug trafficking.

“This record seizure shows our ongoing efforts to stop drug smuggling through our country,” a DNCD representative said.

The investigation continues as authorities work to track down those involved in the operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...