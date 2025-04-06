PSG Are Champions of Ligue 1 with Six Games to Spare

Paris Saint-Germain have won the French Ligue 1 title after defeating Angers with a narrow 1–0 victory at home, thanks to a second-half strike from 19-year-old Désiré Doué. The first half had ended goalless.

PSG are currently enjoying an unbeaten campaign in the French top flight, having gone 28 games without defeat. During this impressive run, they have won 23 matches, drawn 5, scored 80 goals, and conceded just 23.

With this win, Les Rouge et Bleu have successfully defended their title, claiming their 13th Ligue 1 championship. This brings the total number of trophies in the club’s history to 53.

France’s most successful club, PSG have now secured their second trophy of the 2024–2025 season, following their Trophée des Champions victory on 5th January against Monaco (1–0) in Doha, Qatar.

The French champions have also qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

They are now set to face Aston Villa in a two-legged tie on the 9th and 15th of April. Additionally, they are Coupe de France finalists, with the final scheduled against Stade de Reims on 24th May at the Stade de France.