Soludo Mourns Pope Francis, Says His Legacies Transcend Borders

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on Monday, joined in the global mourning over the demise of the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, was announced to have passed on peacefully on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

Soludo, in his condolence message, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, extended his solemn condolences to the Catholic Church in Anambra State, Nigeria, the Vatican, and the global Christian community.

He said the loss of Pope Francis, a globally respected icon of faith, humility, and compassion, has indeed grieved the hearts of Catholics and all humanity.

This he noted, is because his lifelong dedication to championing the cause of the poor, fostering interfaith unity, and advocating for peace and justice has left the world a better place.

Governor Soludo further remarked that Pope Francis was a shepherd whose legacy transcended borders.

“His teachings on love, mercy, and solidarity touched base with the people of Anambra, inspiring the government to build a society rooted in dignity and hope.

“Indeed, the Holy Father’s passing on Easter Monday, a day symbolising Christ’s triumph over death, is deeply instructive and a reflection on the enduring power of resurrection and hope,” he said.

Soludo stated his solidarity with the global Catholic community during this period of mourning, celebrating a life extraordinarily lived in service to God and humanity, and praying for the soul of Pope Francis to find repose in the comforting grace of the Almighty God