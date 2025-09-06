Soludo Inaugurates 489-Member Campaign Council for Anambra Governorship Election

The National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated a four hundred and eighty-nine-member Campaign Council for the November, 8, 2025 Governorship election in Anambra State.

Soludo, who performed the function at the APGA regional office in Awka, said the Council comprised people carefully chosen out of the eight point five million Anambra people, to help midwife the message of hope to the grassroots.

While appreciating the forebears and founding fathers of the party for making the sacrifice since 2002 when APGA was established, the Governor thanked members of the Council for accepting to serve, describing the party as an idea.

He tasked everyone with the major role, which is at the polling units, wards, and local government level, and went down memory lane concerning the chequered history of the party, assuring that under the APGA banner, his administration will continue to work and commission projects for the good of the people.

The Director General of the Council, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu stressed that the people have been chosen to carry the banner of victory for the re-election of Governor Soludo, reminding members of the Council that they have been enlisted on a mission to campaign as the underdogs to unknown opponents.

He tasked them to bring their best to the forefront with their ideas, energy, and relentless commitment, expressing optimism that the victory is assured in all the polling units across the state.

The National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, the Anambra State APGA Chairman, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, a BoT member of APGA, Chief Ifeyinwa Obegolu, the member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dr. Paschal Agbodike, Senator Emmanuel Nwachukwu representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, among others, described Governor Soludo as Anambra’s consensus candidate because of his track record of development in the state, pledging their support.