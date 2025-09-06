BREAKING: Over 60 Killed as Boko Haram Attacks Bama Community in Borno

Over 60 Killed as Boko Haram Attacks Bama Community in Borno

At least 60 people have been killed following a Boko Haram attack in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The assault happened around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night when the terrorists invaded Darul Jamal, a recently resettled village near Banki town. Many residents and travellers were caught off guard and killed.

Bama had previously suffered heavy raids by Boko Haram about a decade ago, forcing mass displacement in what became one of the region’s worst humanitarian crises. The area was later recaptured by the military, and resettlement of displaced people began in 2016, with Darul Jamal being among the latest communities restored.

Source Confirm the incident to The News Chronicle via phone call said at least 59 civilians and five soldiers lost their lives in the attack. More people are still missing. Over 20 houses and 10 buses were also burnt.

Among the victims were seven drivers and six labourers from Bama town and Maiduguri, who had come to support reconstruction efforts in the village.

Official confirmation of the casualty figures is still being awaited.

