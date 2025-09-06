My donations to Schools, Hospitals have no political coloration- Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 General Elections, Mr. Peter Obi has clarified that his donations to schools and hospitals across the country have political undertone, as alleged by some quarters.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the clarification on Friday during his visit to The Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State, where he made a donation of N10million.

He said the gestures were purely humanitarian and voluntary, targeted at improving the quality of education and healthcare services in the state and country at large.

Obi said, “Health is critical and whenever the issue of health is mentioned, we all need to come together and support it.

“We’ll be giving an initial 10million and will follow it up soon. We’ll continue to do the right thing because I believe that for us to succeed, we must invest in critical areas of development, of which the foundation is health.

“It’s when people are healthy that they can be productive. We need to keep replicating these things.

“This gesture is purely out of my volition. I’ve always supported a good cause willingly. It has nothing to do with politics. Of course, you know I’m not contesting any election in Anambra state.

“All the support I’ve given to the faith-based organizations is yielding results. They’ve been excellently committed to the project. I can assure you that you won’t recognize this place when next you visit.”

Expressing joy at contributing to projects capable of enhancing access to quality healthcare for the people, Obi explained that his decision to support the Diocese was motivated by personal conviction that investing in healthcare remained one of the most meaningful ways to uplift society.

Responding, the Chairman of the Aguata Diocesan Hospital Board and Archdeacon of Ezira Archdeaconry, Ven. Dr. Kamtochukwu Obi expressed gratitude for Obi’s continued commitment to projects that uplift humanity.

He assured that the Diocese would not only put the facility to optimal use but also ensure that it becomes a centre of excellence for healthcare delivery “for the benefit of humanity and to the greater glory of God.”

“The access road to the facility was originally constructed during Obi’s tenure as Governor to tell you his long-standing commitment to infrastructural and social development in the area.

“Our vision is to establish within this facility a School of Nursing, a School of Midwifery, and a School of Health Technology, thereby creating a hub for training future healthcare professionals and meeting the growing medical needs of our communities,” he said.