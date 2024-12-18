Soludo Blows Hot Over Anambra Insecurity, to Launch Operation ‘Udo Ga Achi’ Soon

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on Wednesday, announced plans to launch a joint security operation to tackle insecurity in the state.

Soludo said the operation is codenamed Operation Udo Ga Achi, which means Let Peace Reign.

The move is coming as gunmen on Monday evening shot and killed a lecturer with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dr Osita Chinedu after he allegedly resisted the attempt to snatch his car for operation.

The lecturer was accosted by the men at Aroma junction in Awka, and was later shot in the head, while his Toyota Corolla car was snatched from him.

In what looked like an attempt to redeem the state, the governor who briefed journalists at the Anambra State Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia yesterday said his government has identified armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and touting as the principal problems causing insecurity in the state.

Regretting that most of the criminals dislodged in the state have come together and are terrorizing parts of the state, Soludo said in the coming days, the state will launch Operation Udo Ga Achi.

He revealed that his government has procured 168 patrol vehicles which would be distributed to various security agencies.

He said; “Apart from the support we will be giving the security agencies, we are also deploying ICT in the fight against insecurity.

“We are calling on criminal elements who would want to partake in our amnesty programme to come forward and surrender themselves and their arms. We are giving them from now to the end of February to come and surrender and we will be ready to help them start life afresh.”

Speaking on the continuous detention of separatist leaders, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the fact that many of the criminals hide under cover of his detention to perpetrate crime, Soludo insisted that indications have shown that what is happening is an organized criminal enterprise and has nothing to do with Kanu’s detention.

He said: “I have been at the forefront of the call for the release of Kanu, I even said that in the worst-case scenario, I was ready to keep him here at the government house and produce him anytime he is needed.

“Part of the reason was that we really need to sit down, to interrogate this whole idea. But for people saying that the insecurity is because of his detention, I want to tell you that Nnamdi Kanu himself and IPOB, the organization he leads have made several press releases dissociating themselves from the kidnap for ransom and criminality that is ongoing.

“The truth of the matter is that criminals have now emerged, hordes of them organize themselves, using his (Kanu’s) name. I’m not so sure that even if he comes now and says stop, they will hear him. They have tasted blood and they will not stop. They go for kidnappings and they are making millions from it, so they will not stop.

“Imagine someone who is riding Okada, and they recruit him and he goes into the bush and all his life he has never had N100,000 at once and he joins the group and all of a sudden they do a successful kidnap operation and he gets one million or two from ransom, tomorrow you think he will want to leave? In fact the one who tells him to leave the business will be his enemy.

“So the matter is much more complicated now and it is taking a life of its own. It is now a lucrative business. All of them talking about agitation are just using that as a cover to get the sympathy of the people, especially those who are not informed.

“They present themselves as liberators. You are a liberator and you stay in the bush and you want us to believe you? They now add to it idolatry. The first thing they put in any town they go to is a massive shrine.”

The governor said henceforth, his government will begin to revoke the land of any community that allows criminals to use their land.

He added that members of such communities who give food or contribute money to take to them in the bush will be treated as collaborators.

He said: “Also, any house that is found to have harbored kidnappers will henceforth become the property of the government.”

