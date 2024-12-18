Netflix Penalized €4.75m in Netherlands Over Subscriber Data Practices

Netflix, the global streaming platform, has been fined €4.75 million by the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) for inadequacies in its handling of subscriber data between 2018 and 2020.

Regulators found that Netflix failed to provide subscribers with adequate information about how their personal data was being used, shared, and stored.

The investigation revealed that Netflix’s privacy policies during the period in question were incomplete, leaving users without crucial details.

Key concerns included the lack of clarity on why certain data was collected, which third parties had access to it, how long it was retained, and the safeguards in place for data transmitted outside the European Union.

The AP emphasized that Netflix’s handling of personal data fell short of legal requirements, creating confusion for subscribers who sought explanations about their data.

Although Netflix has since updated its privacy policies and improved communication with users, the authorities concluded that the lapses justified the penalty.

Netflix has decided to challenge the fine, arguing that its practices were in line with applicable regulations at the time. The company claims it has made significant improvements to address any shortcomings.

This case is the latest in a series of privacy-related fines imposed on multinational corporations, highlighting the growing enforcement of strict data protection rules in the European Union.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which governs data privacy across the EU, requires organizations to be transparent about how they manage user data and to ensure high standards of security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...