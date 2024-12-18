Christmas Gridlock: Anambra FRSC Requests Police to Dismantle Checkpoints Along Onitsha Bridgehead, Second Niger Bridge

As part of efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow at the Onitsha Head Bridge during the festive period, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Command, has requested assistance from the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, to suspend all checkpoints at the Onitsha end of the bridge.

The command is also asking the Police to ensure that they maintain a police presence on the axis of the Second Niger Bridge.

The Public Education Officer of the State FRSC Command, RC Margaret Onabe in a statement on Tuesday, said this was part of proactive steps taken by the Command to address the challenge of traffic gridlock usually experienced along the Onitsha bridgehead during Chrsitmas festivities.

She also revealed that the command has taken other initiatives in collaboration with the Anambra and Delta State Police Commands to address potential traffic challenges.

According to the statement, the Sector Commander, FRSC Anambra State Command, Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, is committed to ensuring that there is free flow of vehicular movement during the season.

She said in response to the request, the Anambra CP invited his Delta State counterpart, CP B.S. Oluwafemi, to join them for an on-site assessment of both bridges.

“As a result of this collaboration, the following measures will be implemented including removing all checkpoints at the Head Bridge from December 18 to January 10 and establishing mobile surveillance at the Second Bridge axis.

“There will also be dismantling of all police checkpoints on the Delta side of the Old Niger Bridge to facilitate free trafficking flow and provision of officers for joint traffic control efforts with the FRSC during the yuletide season,” Onabe said.

She maintained that the FRSC Anambra State Command is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users during the festive period.

She advised motorists to cooperate with traffic management personnel and follow all traffic rules and regulations.

