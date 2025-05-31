Solomon Dalung Criticizes Tinubu’s Government, Claims It’s Lacking in Substance

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has strongly condemn President Bola Tinubu’s administration, claiming that it has failed to deliver anything meaningful to Nigerians.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday Morning, Dalung said there is “nothing good” about Tinubu’s government so far. He accused the president of focusing on superficial appearances rather than addressing the real challenges facing the country.

“All we see is him walking around with his son and pushing his wife to the lower tribes to distribute money just to convince people to return to the APC,” Dalung said.

He expressed disappointment in what he described as a lack of clear direction and substance in the current administration, noting that many Nigerians are struggling with worsening economic conditions and insecurity.

Dalung, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, also warned that unless urgent steps are taken to improve governance and accountability, public confidence in the ruling party will continue to erode.

His remarks come amid growing public frustration over the rising cost of living, unemployment, and perceived political favoritism in the Tinubu-led government.