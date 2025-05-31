Nigerian Army Intercepts Six Large Bombs from Boko Haram in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 212 Battalion stationed in Molai Village, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, intercepted six large bombs from Boko Haram terrorists on Friday.

The terrorists were reportedly moving the explosives from Timbuktu to the Sambisa Forest in preparation for attacks on areas they have been attempting to capture without success.

Major Darius Yusuf, Acting Commander of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Molai, stated that the interception was made possible through credible intelligence. The terrorists were caught in an ambush set by the troops.

According to Major Yusuf, a fierce battle ensued, during which the terrorists were neutralized and the bombs were recovered. He emphasized that the impact would have been devastating if the terrorists had managed to escape and detonate the explosives.

Major Yusuf also noted that, for the past four years, troops in Molai have faced almost daily confrontations with terrorists from the Sambisa Forest.

He explained that the forest extends from the Sahel region into Nigeria, providing the terrorists with easy access through vast and porous borders.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for recently constructing a new defensive trench in the area.

He also praised the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, for reinforcing the frontline defenses.

Residents who fled Molai about five years ago and are now living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps near Maiduguri are urging the army to continue providing security particularly for farmers trying to return to their lands.