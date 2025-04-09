Skales Attributes Nigeria’s Lower Crime Rate to Fear of Jungle Justice

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Skales, has stirred discussion after stating that the fear of jungle justice is one of the key reasons Nigeria has a lower crime rate compared to the United Kingdom.

Speaking during an interview on the Just Vibes podcast, Skales explained that many criminals in Nigeria are aware of the severe consequences they could face if caught, including mob action and extrajudicial punishment. According to him, this fear often discourages them from engaging in crime.

He said, “There is lesser crime in Nigeria compared to the UK because they know if they get caught, there is jungle justice. They burn you alive.”

However, Skales was quick to clarify that he does not support or promote jungle justice, acknowledging that such actions fall outside the bounds of the law.

In the same interview, the singer also touched on Afrobeats as a musical style, stating that it is difficult to define its exact sound. He described Afrobeats as more of an umbrella term that encompasses a variety of musical influences and styles, rather than a single genre with fixed characteristics.