Call to action on maiden National Police Day

“As President, I reaffirm this administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the Nigeria Police Force. A secure Nigeria is vital for our collective prosperity, and this vision begins with ensuring that our police force is well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated. We are resolute in our commitment to police welfare and comprehensive reform.” – President Bola Tinubu at the maiden National Police Day celebration in Abuja on April 7, 2025

An April 2, 2025, press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated, “The Nigeria Police Force is set to host the maiden edition of National Police Day on April 7, 2025, at Eagle Square, Abuja. This historic event, which will run from April 2 to April 7, 2025, will feature a series of impactful humanitarian and community-based activities, including medical outreaches, community engagements, exhibitions by security companies and partners, among other programmes, aimed at fostering stronger police-community relations. The National Police Day was pronounced by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the 19th April 2024, during the Nigeria Police Award and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja. The National Police Day is designed to celebrate the dedication, sacrifices, and achievements of the Nigerian Police Force in ensuring national security. It will provide a platform to recognise the force’s pivotal role in safeguarding lives and property while reinforcing public trust and collaboration in maintaining law and order.”

An April 7, 2025 statement on the website of State House on the National Police Day said inter alia that the President outlined decisive measures his administration is currently putting in place to immediately engender an effective and formidable police force, including provision of modern tools and technology to enhance the operations of the force, as well as adequate accommodations, accessible healthcare and quality education for families of police personnel. In a speech delivered on his behalf by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu was quoted as saying, “In this light, we are taking decisive steps to improve the conditions under which our police officers serve. Adequate housing, accessible healthcare, and quality education for your children are priorities we are committed to fulfilling. These promises will begin to materialise immediately. We are also determined to equip you with modern tools and technology to enhance your effectiveness in combating crime. Furthermore, we will ensure that your salaries and benefits reflect the gravity of your responsibilities and the risks you face daily. Anything less would be unacceptable,” he stated.

Earlier, IGP Kayode Egbetokun said beyond commemoration of the day of the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force, the National Police Day offered the opportunity to remember fallen heroes and acknowledge the heroics of men and women of the Police in theatres of operation across the country and beyond. The IGP said the day also provided a platform to emphasise the renewed call for excellence, professionalism, and respect for human rights, among other virtues that the new police force embodies. He highlighted the reform agenda of the police force under his leadership, noting that the reforms are hinged on building a force that commands trust and professionalism, enforces justice and promotes national development through enhanced security and policing of the country.

The high points of the event were the inspection of the guard by the Vice President, procession by tactical units and other security organisations, and the silent drill display by officers of the Nigeria Police Force. Also present at the event were the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Yallemen and other members of the National Assembly; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and other Service Chiefs. Others include Deputy Governors of Delta, Ondo and Enugu States; heads of security and paramilitary organisations; representatives of the Minister of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission, former Inspectors General of Police and retired senior police officers, among others.

It is indeed a welcome development to have a day set aside to recognise the gallantry of the Nigerian police. I was privileged to discuss the significance of this day on Citizen 93.7 FM Abuja and the NTA News 24 programme called Nigeria Today on Monday. As far as I am concerned, beyond the fanfare of celebration, National Police Day is a call to action. As we all know, Nigeria is severely challenged in terms of security. Yet, Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution says security and welfare shall be the primary purpose of government. Banditry, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and other crimes are unsettling Nigerians and are cited as part of the reasons some of our elite are leaving the shores of Nigeria for a more secure environment. Moreover, no foreign investor will want to bring his or her hard-earned resources into an insecure environment.

Beyond the rhetoric, Nigerians want to see a more improved policing system. No country is crime-free, but it seems Nigeria’s security architecture needs to be retooled, as the institutions meant to protect the country seem overwhelmed. Indeed, many communities have to hire vigilantes and private security guards to provide security for their communities. While there is no gainsaying that Nigeria Police officers and men are trying their level best to provide security, however, poor funding, inadequate training, lack of professionalism, inadequate equipment and facilities, abuse of office, corruption, lack of proper motivation and inadequate personnel are some of the bane.

While the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari did a lot to improve the lot of the Nigerian police through the amendment of the Police Act, establishment of Police Equipment Trust Fund, order to recruit 10,000 constables annually from 2016 or thereabouts, and salary increase for the police personnel, it is disheartening that the Nigerian police performance is still sub-optimal. An intra-organisation faceoff between the Office of Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission stalled the recruitment of police constables while litigation ensued until the Supreme Court upheld the PSC as the rightful body to recruit all personnel from constable to senior cadre. The impact of the Police Equipment Trust Fund has not been well felt over the years, while there are not enough budgetary allocations to fund the force.

Solutions to Nigeria’s policing challenges should include the scrapping of the Ministry of Police Affairs. This is not necessary as the Police Service Commission is a constitutional body established by Section 153(m) of the Nigerian Constitution, and its responsibility as stated in the Third Schedule of the Constitution, Section 30, says, “The commission shall have the power to – (a) appoint persons to offices (other than the office of the Inspector General of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force; and (b) dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding any office referred to in sub-paragraph (a) of this paragraph.” Keeping the Ministry of Police and Police Service Commission is a needless increase in the running cost of the Nigeria Police. The President should do as he did last year with the scrapping of the Ministry of Sports while resuscitating the National Sports Commission. The second recommendation is for the President to throw his weight behind the establishment of state police. This is long overdue. Thirdly, Nigeria Police should learn to respect the fundamental rights of citizens. The illegal arrest and detention of suspects should be a thing of the past. I posit that the retirement age of police personnel should be increased to 65 years. This will ensure that experienced personnel are retained to help in the fight against crime.

X: @jideojong