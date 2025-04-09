Shettima Flags Off N200bn Agro-Industrial Hub in Kaduna, Calls it ‘Game-Changer’ for Nigeria’s Economy

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday broke ground on the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Kaduna, marking the start of a transformative project aimed at industrialising Nigeria’s agriculture and creating thousands of jobs nationwide.

The Kaduna SAPZ is part of the first phase of a national programme spanning eight locations—Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Cross River, Imo, Ogun, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the launch in Daki-Takwas, Chikun LGA, along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Shettima described the project as a “presidential priority” and a bold step towards reviving Nigeria’s agricultural value chain through innovation and public-private partnerships.

“We’re not just breaking ground—we’re building the future,” he declared. “This project is about people, resilience, and economic transformation.”

The SAPZ, backed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and IFAD, is designed to integrate farmers with processors, reduce post-harvest losses, and drive rural development by turning agricultural produce into high-value exports.

Kaduna Leading the Charge

Commending Kaduna State’s leadership, Shettima praised the state’s historical role in agriculture and its fertile land, noting that the SAPZ would serve as a blueprint for other states.

“Kaduna is not new to agricultural leadership. What we begin here today will become a model,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani echoed this sentiment, calling the SAPZ a strategic investment to reposition Kaduna as a key player in Nigeria’s industrial future.

“In 2023, agriculture had just ₦1.4 billion in our budget. In 2024, we raised that to ₦23.4 billion. For 2025, we’ve approved ₦74.2 billion. We mean business,” the governor declared.

Agriculture contributes 42% to Kaduna’s GDP and employs 60% of its workforce, according to the governor.

AfDB Commits Over $934 Million Across Africa

AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina lauded the launch, revealing that over $934 million has already been committed to SAPZs across Africa, with another $938 million secured from development partners.

“It took us 11 years to get here. Agricultural industrialisation is the fastest way to develop Kaduna,” he said.

The SAPZ initiative is currently active in 27 sites across 11 countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

A Game-Changer for Youth and Rural Nigeria

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, called the programme a “game-changer” that would attract private-sector investment and reinvigorate Nigeria’s food systems.

“This is a turning point for Nigeria’s agricultural history,” he said.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, thanked the federal and state governments for bringing the landmark project to Kaduna.

Top dignitaries at the event included former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, several federal ministers, lawmakers, and SAPZ National Coordinator Dr. Kabir Yusuf.