‘She Can Remove the Kemi from Her Name’ — VP Shettima Slams UK’s Badenoch for Negative Nigeria Comments

1. Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima has criticized UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for disparaging comments about Nigeria. Speaking at the 10th Annual Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Monday, Shettima acknowledged Badenoch’s right to her views, stating that she had every right to remove the Kemi from her name and expressed pride in Nigeria as the world’s most prominent Black nation. Badenoch previously faced backlash in 2022 for describing Nigeria’s political environment as corrupt and filled with broken promises during her upbringing. She contrasted this with her experience in Britain, where she believes hard work and integrity can lead to success.

2. On Monday, December 9, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, visited Aare Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, in Ado-Ekiti to discuss legal cases involving activist lawyer Dele Farotimi. Farotimi faces defamation and cybercrime charges in an Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court and the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti, related to claims in his book Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, alleging Babalola influenced Supreme Court judges. The Magistrates’ Court had remanded Farotimi and adjourned the case until December 10, while the Federal High Court granted him bail setting the amount at ₦50 million with stringent conditions, including property collateral and passport submission. During Obi’s meeting, Babalola reportedly conditioned forgiveness on Farotimi, who showed remorse. Obi later visited the correctional center where Farotimi was detained. Social activist Moses Paul shared Obi’s visits on social media. Farotimi’s legal troubles intensified after police filed a 12-count charge against him on December 6 following his earlier remand on a 16-count charge of criminal defamation. The case is adjourned until January 29, 2025.

3. Folake Ani-Mumuney, former Global Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank Ltd, reportedly resigned due to tensions with the bank’s chairman, Femi Otedola. Her departure follows Otedola’s disapproval of a lavish send-off party for former Managing Director Adesola Adeduntan, whom he deemed wasteful amid the bank’s recapitalization efforts. FirstBank has faced rising operational costs, with expenses surging to N421.3 billion in the first nine months of 2024, including a significant increase in advertising expenses. Otedola, known for his strict financial discipline, is reportedly pushing for more cost-cutting measures to align with shareholders’ expectations. Ani-Mumuney, a respected industry figure, had been planning her exit to pursue personal ambitions. Her resignation has sparked discussions about the bank’s new strategic direction under Otedola’s leadership. FirstBank has not yet issued an official statement.

4. Due to a naming error, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has requested the Federal High Court in Abuja to amend its lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and others. Initially, the refinery sued the non-existent “Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.” NNPCL’s lawyers argued the case should be dismissed, claiming the refinery sued an incorrect entity. The refinery seeks to nullify import licenses issued by the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to NNPCL and five oil marketers, alleging violations of the Petroleum Industry Act. It also demands N100 billion in damages for continued license issuance. Three oil marketers—AYM Shafa Limited, A. A. Rano Limited, and Matrix Petroleum Services Limited—have urged the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that blocking import licenses would harm Nigeria’s oil sector due to insufficient local petroleum production. The court has yet to rule on the amendment request.

5. Luigi Mangione, 26, has been charged with murder in New York City for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan. Arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a tip from a patron, Mangione faces additional gun-related charges in Pennsylvania and is being held without bond pending extradition to New York. Authorities claim Mangione was found with a ghost gun, suppressor, fake IDs, and a manifesto criticizing the healthcare system. His family expressed shock and extended condolences to Thompson’s family. Friends revealed Mangione suffered from debilitating back pain, undergoing spinal surgery in 2023, which affected his quality of life. Investigators continue to examine his motives as legal proceedings unfold.

6. President-elect Donald Trump, in an NBC interview, pledged to pardon those involved in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot on his first day back in office, calling their detention conditions harsh. He also vowed to issue executive orders on immigration, the economy, and energy after his January 20 inauguration. Trump promised quick action on riot-related convictions, emphasizing individual case reviews. He plans to end birthright citizenship via executive action, deport undocumented immigrants, and work with Democrats on legal protections for “Dreamers.” He suggested reduced aid to Ukraine and conditional US membership in NATO. Domestically, Trump ruled out Social Security cuts and abortion pill restrictions while hinting at tariff increases. While dismissing the launch of investigations into Biden, he hinted at possible legal action against former committee members of the January 6 committee. However, Liz Cheney, a former committee member, criticized Trump’s remarks as a continued attack on the rule of law.

7. On Sunday, a woman amended her October 2024 sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs to include Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) as a defendant. She alleges both men assaulted her at a 2000 after-party following the Video Music Awards when she was 13 years old. Carter denied the accusations in a December 8 statement, calling them “heinous” and urging the plaintiff to file a criminal complaint instead of a civil lawsuit. On Tuesday, his attorneys filed a motion requesting the court to reveal the woman’s identity or dismiss the case, arguing he should not face anonymous allegations. The woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, claimed Carter retaliated with harassment and intimidation after being named. Carter dismissed these claims as a “blackmail attempt” and criticized Buzbee’s legal tactics. The case follows Combs’ indictment on September 2024 sex trafficking and related charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. Buzbee reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the plaintiff, rejecting extortion allegations previously raised against his firm. The lawsuit remains ongoing.

