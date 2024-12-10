BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Former Kogi Governor’s Aide, Kabiru Onyene, in Okene

Kabiru Onyene, a former aide to ex-Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, was abducted by suspected kidnappers on Monday evening in Okene, Kogi State.

The incident occurred at around 7:05 pm when gunmen stormed his restaurant, “Nahaziyat,” located near the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland’s palace, and opened fire.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people fled the scene, mistaking the gunshots for firecrackers.

During the attack, an unidentified individual was reportedly shot, though their condition remains uncertain.

The motive for Onyene’s abduction is unclear, and his kidnappers have yet to contact the family, heightening concerns about his safety. Police authorities have acknowledged the incident but are yet to provide further details.

Family and friends have called for prayers for his safe return.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...