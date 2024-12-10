NCAA To Penalise Airlines That Fail to Reimburse Customers Within 14 Days

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that airlines that fail to refund passengers within 14 days of flight cancellations or delays may face sanctions, particularly if the affected passengers request refunds.

According to the authorities, noncompliance with NCAA Part 19 regulations will now result in instant penalties.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, issued a warning: airlines that do not issue refunds within the 14 days specified in the NCAA regulations 2023 may face penalties.

Achimugu clarified that he had worked with airlines for a full year, listening to their problems and working together to improve customers’ travel experiences.

The interaction between operators and the regulator has improved, which is beneficial for customers, he added that although most airlines have been receptive, some have refused to follow the rules regarding passengers’ rights.

“This is not hot air. The NCAA’s Consumer Protection Department has done a lot to protect sensitive passengers and operators’ businesses. The moment has arrived for airlines to return the regulator for their good faith and cooperation.”

“Our CPOs have received instructions not to chase down airlines to comply with the regulations. Every case of non-compliance will be dealt with appropriate punishment. Not one airline would claim that they were not given a listening ear. The Authority has been balanced.”

“Apologies to passengers whose refunds have taken longer than expected. It is not ideal. I’m working on a review of the regulations to reduce the time frame to seven days. It is doable. Nigerian passengers deserve top-notch treatment.”

Achimugu added that Chris Najomo, the Director-General of NCAA, and Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, have been very supportive of operators, particularly domestic airlines and that this is well-represented in both Capt: Najomo’s 2024 Action Plan (ease of doing business) and the Minister’s 5-point agenda.

