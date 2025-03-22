School Proprietor Urges Government to Address Rising Out-of-School Children Crisis

The Proprietor of Young Champions Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, Mr. Idowu Olorunshola, has called on authorities at all levels to intensify efforts in addressing the growing issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria. He warned that leaving children on the streets makes them vulnerable to engaging in social vices.

Olorunshola made this appeal in Ilorin on Saturday during an interview, stressing the urgent need for government intervention to take children off the streets and ensure they receive proper education.

According to him, many children have been left to roam the streets, engaging in hawking and begging, rather than attending school.

“We still have numbers of out-of-school children on the street constituting nuisance or staying idle.

“The more they stay out of the school environment, the easier for them to be lure into evil practices.

“The out-of-school children must not be abandoned; rather, they should be return back to school for a safety environment and a greater future for them.

“Nigeria government has been making effort to tackle the menace, but they need to do more and safe the children from being exposed to social vices,” he said.

The educationist also called on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and well-meaning individuals to support the government’s efforts, emphasizing that tackling the issue should not be left to the government alone.

He further urged parents to prioritize their children’s education instead of engaging them in street hawking during school hours.

Additionally, he called on the government and education stakeholders to take strict measures against parents who put financial gain above their children’s schooling, stressing that proper education remains the key to securing a better future for the nation’s youth.