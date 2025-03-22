No Bribes Were Taken to Back Rivers State of Emergency –Rep. Galambi

Yusuf Galambi, the lawmaker representing Gwaram Federal Constituency in Jigawa, has denied allegations that members of the National Assembly were bribed to support President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a statement released on Saturday in Kaduna, Galambi dismissed the claims as baseless, stating that the National Assembly acted in the interest of democracy and stability.

His remarks follow growing criticism from various groups accusing lawmakers of being compromised in their decision-making regarding the emergency rule imposed on Rivers.

Galambi refuted suggestions that legislators were influenced or pressured to endorse the president’s move, emphasizing that their support stemmed from a collective commitment to upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the people’s interests.

He explained that the assembly’s decision was driven by a need to maintain political stability, promote unity, and protect the state’s democratic structures.

“I was surprised with the media posts, especially about the lies and mischief perpetuated against us, that we collected some inducement or rather being coerced to pass on the resolution of supporting Mr. President action in Rivers State.

“The majority of our members supported the good efforts of Mr. President to save democracy.

“The decision was taken to save Gov. Siminalayi Fubara who is facing a lot of political challenges and maneuvering by a group of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly which may lead to his impeachment.

“Nigerians should appreciate the role of National Assembly for asking the President to form a reconciliation team of eminent Nigerians towards before the expiration of the six months emergency rule.

“Contrary to the emotional perspective of opposition, civil society groups and others; in the assembly, we look at the issues from the perspective of patriotism, political cohesion, peace, to save democratic components including people, governor and members of the Rivers State Assembly.”