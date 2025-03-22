Nigerian Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl in Borno Over Newborn’s Death

The Nigerian Police Force in Borno has detained a 17-year-old girl, Fatima Adamu, from Gamari Village in Niger Republic, on suspicion of infanticide after her newborn baby was found dead.

ccording to reports, Fatima gave birth to a healthy baby boy on March 21, 2025, around 8:00 a.m. However, shortly after the baby was heard crying, a witness, Fanna Modu from Chinguluski Village, noticed that the infant had died and raised concerns about possible foul play.

Police sources stated that detectives visited the scene and conducted an initial examination of the baby’s body, which showed no visible signs of injury. The body was later taken to General Hospital Damasak for further medical tests to determine the exact cause of death.

Fatima Adamu has been arrested and is currently being questioned by the police as the investigation continues.