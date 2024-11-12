Safaricom Halts Ads on Nation Media Group Amid Tension

Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telecom company, has paused advertising on Nation Media Group (NMG) platforms, a decision likely tied to recent critical stories about the telecom giant.

In the past month, NMG’s publications, including the Daily Nation and Business Daily, reported on Safaricom’s involvement in an $800 million public healthcare contract and its connections to high-profile figures, stirring public debate.

An October 29 investigative report by the Daily Nation marked a significant moment in the tension, claiming Safaricom shared customer data without consent—a charge the company denies.

Days later, Safaricom launched ads in rival outlets The Standard and The Star, reinforcing its commitment to privacy and bypassing NMG for the publication of its financial results, a notable first since its IPO.

This advertising halt sheds light on the pressure media houses face when covering large advertisers.

Safaricom, with a substantial advertising budget, has occasionally pulled ads in response to negative coverage, illustrating the complex balance between media independence and financial sustainability.

Meanwhile, NMG is grappling with financial struggles amid declining ad revenue and increased competition in the digital media space.

