Apple Expands Find My for Easier Lost Item Recovery  

Apple is enhancing its Find My app, enabling users to share the location of lost items, such as iPhones, MacBooks, or AirTag-equipped belongings, with third parties.

This new feature, available in the iOS 18.2 public beta, allows users to generate a shareable link that can be accessed by individuals outside their contact list, such as airline staff or cab drivers.

The link, valid for a week or until the item is retrieved, works across both Apple and non-Apple devices.

Additionally, nearly 20 major airlines, including British Airways, Delta, and Singapore Airlines, will soon integrate this feature into their customer service processes for tracking lost luggage.

Find My’s update also introduces a “Share Contact Info” option, allowing finders to access the owner’s phone number or email via a connected website.

These enhancements aim to streamline the recovery of lost items while maintaining user privacy.

