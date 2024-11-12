Citizens’ Gavel Urges Kano AG to Drop Trial of 13 Detained Protesters

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic-tech organization, has formally requested the Attorney General of Kano State to dismiss the criminal charges against 13 protesters detained during peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

The protests, which took place across Nigeria from August 1 to 10, 2024, aimed to demand better governance and accountability.

Despite the peaceful nature of these gatherings, the individuals were detained, with some facing serious charges such as treasonable felony and public disturbance.

According to Citizens’ Gavel, its legal team recently assessed conditions in Kano’s Kurmawa and Goron Dutse Correctional Centers and found that 13 protesters are still in detention.

Many detainees are students, widows, or people with disabilities, and they reportedly endure inadequate medical care, poor living conditions, and malnutrition.

Although they have been granted bail, the stringent conditions attached have prevented their release.

In a petition to the Attorney General on Tuesday, Citizens’ Gavel urged him to exercise his authority under Section 211(1)(c) of the Nigerian Constitution to enter a nolle prosequi and discontinue the charges.

The petition argued that charging peaceful protesters with severe offenses contradicts democratic values and infringes on their fundamental rights under Sections 35 and 36 of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as international human rights agreements.

“Detaining and prosecuting peaceful protesters violates their rights to freedom of expression and assembly, as protected by Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution.

Such actions erode public trust and promote a cycle of repression,” said Funmi Adedoyin, Legal Associate at Citizens’ Gavel.

The organization called on the Attorney General to prioritize public interest, justice, and the prevention of legal abuse.

By dropping the charges, the Attorney General would have the opportunity to uphold the Constitution, demonstrate a commitment to justice, and help restore public confidence in Nigeria’s legal system.

Citizens’ Gavel reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the detainees and advocating for justice, urging the Attorney General to act swiftly in the interest of justice and these vulnerable citizens.

