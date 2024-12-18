Russia’s Farewell to BRICS Chairmanship

Popularly referred to as BRICS+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and with the newly joined members (Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates), this informal association of emerging economies has witnessed unparalleled transformations under Russia’s chairmanship in 2024. It has been, in practical terms, a transformative opportunity and a golden chance especially for Russia to capital on the unique platform to fight geopolitical isolation due to its ‘special military operation’ in neighbouring Ukraine, and advocated for reforms in the global economic architecture and, unreservedly called for establishing a multipolar order distinctively marking an end to further marginalizing states in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

At least, under Russia’s chairmanship, the creation of ‘partner states’ category, consisting 13 countries, now offered these the chance to diversify its international relationships, and their inclusion reinforces their, ability and capacity to determine their influence in global trade and economic negotiations. It provides the change to participate, if it becomes necessary, to count on one of the most promising financial initiatives within BRICS which resulted into the establishment of the New Development Bank (NDB). The NDB has often been linked to providing suitable alternative to institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) whose conditions have been described as stringent particularly to developing countries.

According to the collective decision adopted at the previous summit, Russia took, on 1st January 2024, the baton of the BRICS chairmanship. The 16th BRICS chairmanship under Russia has been marvelous, series of activities were held as promised by President Vladimir Putin in his New Year speech delivered in January 2024. The first historic achievement was Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS as new full members which indicates the growing authority of the informal association and its role in international affairs.

In fact, BRICS has attracted an increasing number of supporters and like-minded countries that share its underlying principles, such as sovereign equality, respect for the chosen path of development, aspiration to pursue a multipolar international order as well as following a fair global financial and trade system, and last but not the least, to find collective solutions to multiple challenges of the 21st century.

Russia’s chairmanship remarkably contributed to the practical implementation of the ‘Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025’ and the ‘Action Plan for BRICS Innovation Cooperation 2021–2024’ for ensuring energy and food security, enhancing the role of BRICS in the international monetary system, expanding interbank cooperation and expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade. Other priorities included promoting cooperation in science, high technology, healthcare, environmental protection, culture, sports, youth exchanges, and civil society.

In total, over 250 events of different levels and types were held in many Russian cities as part of the chairmanship. Foreign countries who supported the aspirations of BRICS were part of all these activities held in the Russian Federation, and finally culminated with the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan, in October 2024.

Now December 2024, the final month and stage of Russia’s BRICS+ directorship. Russia has to pass on the baton to the next BRICS+ member. Historically South Africa since its ascension into BRICS+ has headed the rotating summits and thus represented Africa and consequently not this time for Ethiopia and Egypt. In the Asian region, China and India has shared their share of chairing the association, and so is Brazil in Latin America. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, both the Arab world, could be offered the chance for the rotating chairmanship to mark a new chapter for BRICS+ in the Arab world. This could also be linked to 2025, the end of the first quarter of this 21st century.

And of course, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have the unwavering capacity to hold the required and well-defining activities, to undertake several purposeful engagements and face the emerging critical challenges as full-fledged new members of BRICS+ in this changing geopolitical world. Furthermore, as part of the evolutionary process, the new Arab members could continue strengthening the most essential approaches to accommodate summit requirements, and continue highlighting the cornerstones of BRICS+ stance, among others, in this era of the geopolitical transformation.

As the world moves away from a unipolar model dominated by Western powers, the Arab members’ engagement with BRICS+ helps power structures. For them as the next presiding BRICS+ leaders could use the crucial moment to advocate the diversified interests for those in ‘partner state’ category interests and drive their sustainable development aspirations.

Despite earlier strong propositions made to new Arab members, Russia ultimately announced mid-December the decision that Brazil takes over the BRICS+ presidency. While summarizing the outcomes of Russia’s chairmanship of the association, Russia indicated readiness to host a series of BRICS meetings in 2025. This decision to host a number events in its territory was purely in support of Brazil’s chairmanship, and would be coordinated by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Understandably, Russia would take an opportunity to sum up the results of its presidency and outline future plans, and to hand over the baton formally to Brazil in Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates became members of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on January 1, 2024. Brazil takes over the rotating BRICS chairmanship from January 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...