Nigerian Air Force Conducts Airstrikes Against ISWAP in Malam Fatori, Borno State 

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Malam Fatori, a strategic town in northeastern Nigeria, on December 15, 2024.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of several militants and the destruction of their equipment.

According to intelligence reports, ISWAP militants had gathered in significant numbers around Malam Fatori.

Surveillance missions identified vehicles and motorcycles being used for their movement and logistics.

In a coordinated operation utilizing advanced reconnaissance and targeting technology, military aircraft launched precise strikes on the identified targets.

Vehicles and motorcycles were destroyed, dealing a major blow to ISWAP’s operational capacity.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple explosions and seeing thick plumes of smoke rising from the impact sites.

Sources confirmed that the airstrikes resulted in heavy casualties among the terrorists, with initial estimates suggesting dozens of militants were killed.

These airstrikes are part of Operation Hadin Kai’s broader strategy to restore peace and security in the region.

The aerial operations, combined with ongoing ground offensives, continue to weaken ISWAP’s presence in northeastern Nigeria.

