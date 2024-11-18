Roblox Tightens Messaging Rules for Young Users

Roblox has implemented new restrictions, preventing users under 13 from messaging anyone outside of in-game interactions.

This move is part of a broader initiative aimed at improving safety for younger users on the platform.

Additionally, certain games and experiences that encourage socializing beyond a user’s friends list will now be age-gated.

The company has also introduced more robust parental controls, allowing parents to monitor and manage their child’s activity directly from their own accounts.

These adjustments follow mounting criticism and a recent investigation revealing how online predators exploit the platform.

Roblox now offers remote parental management, providing parents with the ability to monitor screen time, check friends lists, and adjust content restrictions for their children.

In an effort to simplify content labeling, Roblox has introduced clearer descriptions of experience categories, from “minimal” to “restricted,” helping parents better understand what their children are exposed to.

The company is also focusing on making platform safety more intuitive by automatically transitioning age-appropriate settings as children grow.

These updates, rolling out this week, are part of Roblox’s ongoing commitment to creating a safer environment for its young users.