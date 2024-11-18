Lagos Water Corporation Director Apologises Over Water Supply Disruptions 

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has announced the resumption of production at its major waterworks in Iju and Adiyan Treatment Plants following the successful completion of Phase I of the Rehabilitation Project.

The Managing Director of the Corporation, Engr Mukhtaar Tijani, who disclosed this, said “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by recent water supply disruptions and appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued customers.”

“With the completion of the first phase of the rehabilitation of Iju and Adiyan waterworks, we remain committed to delivering reliable and quality water services to meet the needs of Lagos residents”, Tijani added.

He further said that the Corporation is prepared to serve the Residents diligently and effectively in line with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda to cater for the People of Lagos by ensuring adequate water supply to all residents of the State.

He, however, announced that residents in Alexander, Bourdillon and Park View of Ikoyi area will experience temporary water shortage from Monday, November 18 to Saturday, November 23, noting that the development is to enable the Contractor to execute some critical components of the rehabilitation work that is currently ongoing in the Alexander Mini Waterworks”.

Engr. Tijani also pleaded with the residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of Lagos Water Corporation by reporting any leakages on the pipelines to enable prompt repairs through the Corporation Customers Care Lines – 07045973012 / 07045973013 or visiting any of the nearest LWC Zonal offices.

