LASG Trains Gym Operators on Best Practices 

Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) has organised a workshop to sensitise the Gym operators in the state towards building a safety culture that safeguards lives and protects the fitness space, reiterating its concern about the safety of gym users, operators and all stakeholders.

Speaking at the workshop held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme: “Essentials of Safety in the Fitness Industry”, the Director-General of the Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola said that the engagement becomes imperative as more individuals are now embracing a healthy lifestyle through physical exercise which has given a boost to the fitness industry.

This, he said, poses safety challenges to gyms and fitness centres from improper use of equipment, overcrowding, increased risk of disease transmission, and fire hazards among others.

Mojola, who was represented by the Technical Adviser in the Commission, Mr. Seun Awojobi, reaffirmed the commitment of the State to the safety of its residents, stressing that the Agency is working to ensure that all Gym operators in the state understand the principle and practices of safety toward fostering a safer, healthier, and more sustainable fitness industry in Lagos.

He said, “Specifically, our objectives include, raising awareness about potential safety hazards in the fitness industry, promoting adherence to global best practices and basic safety standards, instilling a culture of safety consciousness among gym operators and users, as well as strengthening the capacity of operators to identify, manage, and mitigate risks”.

“At the heart of these objectives is the urgent need to imbibe a culture of safety that prioritises the well-being of every individual stepping into a gym or fitness centre. Safety must become the foundation upon which fitness services are delivered, ensuring that health promotion is not inadvertently compromised by preventable hazards”, the GM added.

He also averred that the Commission is developing safety guidelines and regulations tailored to the fitness industry. It is committed to strict compliance, monitoring, and ensuring that every gym centre across the state adheres to these standards.

Different resource persons took turns to engage the participants on safety and preventive measures that can be adopted in their respective organisations.

In his presentation, the CEO of the Institute of Registered Exercise Professionals in Nigeria, Mr. Joel Uzamure spoke on the importance of hiring certified personnel at the Gym centres to ensure the delivery of safe and high-quality services that promote the health and safety of clients towards upholding the integrity of the profession.

Uzamure mentioned that a certified trainer is the most important person as regards safety in the gym who can conveniently carry out physical fitness assessments, prescribe exercise based on the assessment results, perform exercise routines, and swiftly respond during emergencies.

He, however, noted that the fitness Industry is continuously evolving, with new research, techniques, and trends emerging regularly, while urging professionals in the industry to be more committed to their craft and get more educated through seminars, conferences and workshops to stay abreast of these developments.

Similarly, the CEO of Bimsul Consult, Mr. Adeyinka Adebiyi took the participants on hazard identification and accident prevention in Gyms. He emphasised that with good health and safety measures as well as routine, equipment maintenance, accidents in the gym can be reduced significantly.

Mr. Thabo Petersen of i-fitness Nigeria and Mrs. Natalie February, who joined virtually from South Africa, also harped on the importance of equipment maintenance in the fitness industry, continued education and awareness campaigns on ensuring safety at Gym centres.

