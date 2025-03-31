Political Tensions Rise as Yahaya Bello Accused of Plotting Natasha’s Recall

Abdulrazak Mahman, a key supporter of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello of masterminding an effort to remove the senator from office.

In an interview with Arise TV, Mahman claimed that the recall plan was organized at Bello’s residence in Wuse, Abuja, not in Aso Rock as some reports suggested. He referred to the location as “Benghazi,” implying insider knowledge of the meeting.

Mahman alleged that this recall attempt is politically motivated, driven by Bello’s desire to secure a path to the Senate after leaving office. He stated that his camp has real-time information on Bello’s activities, suggesting they are closely monitoring the situation.

This development highlights rising political tensions in Kogi Central, as Senator Natasha and Bello engage in a power struggle. The accusations raise concerns about the fairness and transparency of the recall process.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has previously accused Bello of trying to bribe her to withdraw from the senatorial race. She claimed that he initially offered her N50 million, later increasing it to N70 million, but she rejected the offers, insisting on her commitment to serving her constituents.

Additionally, reports suggest that Bello’s loyalists are using deceptive tactics to gather signatures for the recall process.

Some residents claimed they were misled by false promises of an empowerment program, only to realize their information was being used to support the recall. These allegations have sparked accusations of fraud and increased opposition to the recall effort.

These incidents reflect the growing political divide in Kogi State and raise serious concerns about the integrity of democratic processes in the region.