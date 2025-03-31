Anambra Guber: APC Must Field Its Best, Ozigbo Reminds Party Leaders, Delegates

Valentine Ozigbo, a Nigerian business mogul and leading aspirant for the 2025 Anambra State governorship election, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders to make the right choice for the party ahead of the all-important election.

Ozigbo made this known over the weekend during a productive town hall engagement with party faithful, including grassroots mobilisers, youth groups, and community influencers, at the Marble Arch Hotel in Awka.

The event, which also included state executives, local government party executives, and ward leaders from across Anambra Central Senatorial District, was part of Ozigbo’s efforts to rally the party in his quest to secure the APC ticket ahead of the November 2025 election.

Addressing the crowd, Ozigbo highlighted why the party must put its best foot forward to stand a chance at dislodging the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

He also reeled out the importance of aligning Anambra to the party at the centre, saying it’s crucial to fast-track development in the areas of security, infrastructure, and human capital development.

“APC taking over Anambra State is a win-win for everybody,” the prominent philanthropist declared.

‘It’s a win-win for Ndi Anambra because we’re going to draw the attention of the centre on many things we want to do, and we’re going to need the cooperation of the centre in insecurity, industrial development, infrastructural development, human capital development, all of these aspects.”

“The extent we want to go, Anambra must be the first among all the states of Nigeria. We must move at a faster pace, not one where we are looking for approval, so every door we knock is immediately opened.”

Ozigbo, who joined the APC earlier this year, explained that a selfish search for comfort did not influence his decision to move to the ruling party, but rather the realisation that he needed a strong platform to form a formidable force to rescue the state from bad governance.

The immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc also spoke on the values ingrained in him by his parents, who taught him that leadership in service isn’t about privilege or what you stand to gain from office, but about what you have to offer the people.

He reiterated that the people are ready to kick out the Soludo government, as shown by many opinion polls and the mood in the state, declaring that Ndi Anambra are eager to elect him as a better replacement.

Ozigbo also shared his vision for the state, which is building thriving public infrastructures for Ndi Anambra, and urged the party leaders to join him on the journey to birth a new state that will be the pride of all.

The event marked the end of Ozigbo’s special town hall engagements with stakeholders from the three senatorial zones in the state.

Similar meetings were held in Anambra South and North on Thursday and Friday, respectively.