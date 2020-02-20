Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Aso Rock Director

The Nigeria Police have picked up a suspected killer of the Assistant Director of Administration in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of presidential power, Ms. Laetitia Dagan.

Dagan, 47, who hailed from Plateau State in North Central Nigeria, worked in her office on Monday till 8 pm, but by 11 pm she was ‘’gruesomely murdered’’ in her apartment by unknown persons.

The police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a State House official who was murdered on Monday.

Dagan’s death sent immediate ripples through the country, intensifying fears about the country’s worsening insecurity.

However, the Police on Wednesday afternoon said they have taken one Edirin Ohonre, a man whose age was not immediately disclosed, into custody in Abuja, the country’s capital city. He is being accused of playing a role in Ms. Dagan’s death with other suspects still at large.

According to the Police, Ohonre has been cooperating with homicide detectives to unravel the motive for the attack and track down fleeing alleged conspirators.

It was unclear where Ohonre was arrested and whether he had contacted a lawyer as of Wednesday evening.