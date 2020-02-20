Standard Chartered commits USD75bn towards Sustainable Development Goals

Standard Chartered (www.SC.com) has today announced new business targets for supporting its clients as they transition to a low carbon economy as part of its Sustainability Aspirations. By the end of 2024, the Bank commits to: providing USD40 billion of project financing services for infrastructure that promotes sustainable development. providing USD35 billion of project financing services, M&A advisory and debt structuring services for renewables and clean tech projects (solar and wind).

In a press release dated February 20, 2020 from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, stated that, “underpinning the aspirations, Standard Chartered also intends to reduce its emissions across its global properties by 2030. With an office footprint spanning 60 countries, including many large emerging markets, the Bank will achieve net zero emissions by only sourcing energy from renewable sources and continuing to pursue energy efficiency measures across its 12 million square feet of property”.

Tracey McDermott, Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, commented: “Over the past 18 months, we have made a series of commitments which are all geared towards supporting the Paris Agreement on climate change and the transition to a cleaner, greener, fairer economy. We know that the investment required cannot be provided by governments and NGOs alone, so it is critical that investors embrace the Sustainable Development Goals at pace and scale.

“Our unique footprint means we are well placed to help get finance to where it matters most. That is why, as well as ceasing support for clients who generate more than 10% of earnings from thermal coal by 2030, we also have a renewed target for financing and facilitating USD35 billion of clean technology and renewables, and USD40 billion of sustainable infrastructure.”

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO for Standard Chartered, Africa and the Middle East, said: “It is estimated that emerging markets need an annual USD2.5 trillion investment to meet the SDG targets by 2030. A bulk of this investment will need to be focused on Africa and the Middle East, which is home to some of the key sustainable development opportunities. The financing gap in Arab countries has been estimated to be over USD 100 billion annually [1], whilst in Africa this figure stands between USD 500 billion and USD 1.2 trillion [2]. For the goals to be met by 2030, investors and banks need to coordinate and connect capital to promote sustainable development.”

“With our unique footprint into emerging and developing markets, we can use our banking knowledge, people, and products to catalyse capital to where it matters most for SDG financing. The Africa and Middle East region is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, though we also face some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social issues. Our ability to solve for the issues here will have tremendous impact on our 2030 ambition to meet global SDGs.”

Moving forward, the statement says, “Standard Chartered has a broad range of sustainable finance product offerings that can be deployed to help clients pivot their business towards a more sustainable model. In October 2018, it created the Sustainable Finance team and has since launched sustainable deposit products in London, Singapore, Hong Kong and New York; plus, a EUR500 million Sustainability Bond, the proceeds of which will be used to provide finance in areas aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals – including clean energy projects, smaller business lending and microfinance loans”.

Standard Chartered is “a leading international banking group, with a presence in 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85” and its “purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good”, the statement read.