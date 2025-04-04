Police Inspector Killed in Boko Haram Ambush in Gwoza

A police inspector was killed in an early morning ambush by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at the Police Mobile Force Training College (PMFTC) Camp Limankara in Gwoza, Borno State.

According to intelligence sources, the attack happened around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday April 3, 2025, while a group of officers including personnel from the Mopol Training School Gwoza and various Mobile Police Force units were on foot patrol.

Inspector Andrawus Musa, who was attached to 6PMF Maiduguri, was shot and fatally wounded during the attack. His service rifle, an AK-47, was taken by the attackers.

He was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) but was declared dead on arrival. His body has been placed in the hospital morgue for an autopsy.