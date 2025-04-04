India Emerges as Rapidly Growing ChatGPT Market Amid AI Image Craze

India is now one of the countries where ChatGPT is expanding the fastest, as users continue to embrace its latest features, especially its image generation tool.

This development follows a recent update that lets people create pictures using AI, powered by the GPT-4o model, which launched on March 25.

According to Indian Express, the update, more than 130 million people have used the tool to generate over 700 million images.

This image creator has become widely popular because it can turn real photos into animated-style pictures, similar to the work of Japan’s Studio Ghibli.

The feature quickly went viral, attracting many new users across the world, including a growing number from India.

As more users join in, OpenAI is struggling to meet the high demand. The company’s current resources, especially its graphic processors, are under pressure due to the surge.

The team is now working day and night to improve the system and keep up with user needs.

Some delays and slower services are expected as the company tries to scale its infrastructure.

OpenAI’s leadership has acknowledged India’s rising interest in AI tools like ChatGPT.

In recent days, the country has received attention from top executives for how quickly people are using and experimenting with AI technologies.

The viral image trend has helped speed up this interest, pulling in new users and raising global engagement.