Why South Korea Impeached Its President – and What It Means for Global Democracy

South Korea’s Constitutional Court unanimously upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol’s impeachment on April 4, 2025, bringing his controversial presidency to an abrupt end more than two years before his term was due to expire.

The court’s ruling followed Yoon’s failed attempt to declare martial law on December 3, 2024, which he justified as a measure to protect South Korea from “anti-state” elements he alleged were sympathetic to North Korea and China. Critics say the move led to a self-coup, a dangerous bid to concentrate power and dismantle democratic checks.

“All eight justices voted to remove President Yoon from office,” said Moon Hyung-bae, the acting president of the Constitutional Court. “His actions violated the rule of law and damaged the political rights of the people.”

The ruling was met with public emotion across Seoul, where thousands had gathered outside the court. Cheers, tears, and chants of “We won!” were heard through the capital as protesters who had spent the night camped on sidewalks celebrated what many see as a victory for democracy.

The Rise and Fall of Yoon Suk-yeol

A former chief prosecutor, Yoon Suk-yeol, rose to power in May 2022 on an anti-corruption platform and an assertive foreign policy. He vowed to transform South Korea into a “global pivotal state,” and pledged more substantial alignment with the United States, closer ties with Japan, and a bolder stance in the Indo-Pacific.

But domestically, Yoon’s presidency quickly unraveled. His administration was mired in budgetary deadlocks, corruption scandals, and growing accusations of authoritarian behavior. His declaration of martial law in December—an unprecedented move in South Korea’s democratic era—triggered widespread outrage.

Within hours, 190 lawmakers, including some from Yoon’s own People Power Party (PPP), voted to impeach him. The National Assembly accused him of subverting democracy and violating his constitutional duties.

“President Yoon went against the people he was supposed to protect,” Justice Moon added. “There was no justification for his actions.”

While many South Koreans rejoiced at Yoon’s removal, the country remains deeply divided. Far-right supporters, many of whom believe Yoon’s claims of election interference by foreign agents, protested outside the court and have vowed to continue demonstrating.

Yoon has not accepted the court’s decision, issuing a defiant statement to supporters:

“I am truly sorry and regretful that I could not live up to your expectations. It has been a great honor to serve the Republic of Korea.”

His legal team denounced the impeachment as politically motivated. “This trial was neither lawful nor fair,” said Yoon Gap-geun, a defense lawyer.

The impeachment sets in motion a snap presidential election by June 3. Acting President Han Duck-soo, who himself was reinstated after a brief impeachment, will oversee the transition.

Polls show Lee Jae-myung, a prominent figure from the opposition Democratic Party, leading the race. Meanwhile, the PPP faces the difficult task of distancing itself from Yoon’s legacy while selecting a new candidate untainted by the political crisis.

Global Democracy

According to Prof. Kim Tae-hyung of Soongsil University, “Yoon’s fall is a stark reminder that even established democracies are vulnerable to authoritarian overreach.”

“What happens when leaders refuse to accept electoral outcomes or sideline institutions? The answer is what we’ve just witnessed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the international community has reacted cautiously. Human Rights Watch praised the court’s decision, calling it “a decisive step to uphold human rights protections and democratic values.”

Yoon still faces criminal insurrection charges, making him the first South Korean president arrested in office. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

As the country prepares for a new election, confidence in public institutions has eroded. More than a third of citizens reportedly distrust the Constitutional Court, and a quarter doubt the integrity of the electoral system.

“If people start refusing to accept any election outcome that is unfavorable to them, the other side will do the same,” warned Prof. Kim. “If that cycle continues, trust in democracy will completely collapse.”