Relatability is the rule of My music- Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel said he does not care about aesthetics when making music.

He explained further that the kind of music he puts out there is for his people to relate with adding that one rule of music or a song is relatability.

The artist has been singing for decades and this is statement is very accurate because once Kizz Daniel releases a song it goes viral and the numbers shows for it.

He also explained that it’s not about the sound being fine and it does not matter the producer it can be someone that is unknown but the music should relate to the people that matter.

In his words: “even if na Segun from Ikorodu produce am, as long as wetin you dey talk dey connect to people wey matter”.

The artist is a fine singer and his sounds are quite relatable.