Coalition Urge Review of Govt’s Economic Development Plans to Address Healthcare Challenges

The Coalition of Civil Society Networks on AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM Network) has urged governments at the national and subnational levels to review their economic development plans to address challenges of healthcare delivery in the country.

The Anambra State Advocacy Team (SAT) of the group made the call during their recent advocacy visit to the Program Manager of the National Malaria Eradication Program (NMEP), Mr Nonso Ndibe.

The State Program Officer (SPO), Onyekachi Ololo, during his presentation, expressed worry over the rising cost of drugs for treatment of malaria and other sundry ailments in Anambra State.

According to him, while HIV/AIDs, Tuberculosis drugs are available for free at the primary healthcare facilities in the state, malaria drugs are increasingly expensive.

He said, “The surge in cost is rendering malaria treatment inaccessible to many vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women attending antenatal care (ANC).

“Even patients living with HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria face compounded challenges due to their economic vulnerability.

“Besides, transportation cost to healthcare facilities is badly affecting access to healthcare facilities, particularly in rural communities where patients living far from health facilities often forgo treatment due to the prohibitive cost of transportation.

“Improving drug affordability are critical steps to addressing economic barriers affecting healthcare delivery.”

The group further highlighted potential benefits of public-private partnerships in reducing transportation costs and strengthening drug supply chains in the state.

Responding, Mr Ndibe agreed that subsidizing malaria drugs would have impact on vulnerable populations.

According to him, “enhancing affordability and accessibility will in turn lead to improved health outcomes.”

“The State Government is in the process of enacting legislation to streamline drug supply chains, reducing transportation costs and making essential medications more readily available,” he noted.

Appreciating the Community-Based Interventions and efforts of the Community Led Monitoring model of the ATM Network, Ndibe called for its extension to other unreached Local Council Areas for optimal outcome across the state.

He also encouraged communities to support community-based drug distribution points to minimize transportation burdens on patients.

