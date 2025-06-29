Philanthropist  Donates Hospital, Promises Houses for Wounded Soldiers in Borno

Dr. Paul Odili, the founder of Margaret Lawrence University and a well known philanthropist through his charity, Fountain of Joy and Comfort Ministries, has pledged to build three bedroom houses for soldiers wounded while fighting Boko Haram.

The beneficiaries are those soldiers who are no longer fit to return to active service.

Dr. Odili made this promise during a visit to Maiduguri on Saturday, where he was joined by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

At the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai in Maimalari Cantonment, he met with the wounded soldiers, spoke with them, and inspected their conditions.

As part of his support, Dr. Odili donated a fully equipped hospital, including medical tools and an X-ray machine, to the Nigerian Army.

He also gave cash gifts to each of the 75 wounded soldiers and made further pledges to support their mental health and well-being.

“Our troops make great sacrifices so we can live safely and run our businesses across Nigeria,” Dr. Odili said. “I’m grateful to have had the chance to meet and thank them personally. I shook hands with 75 wounded soldiers and gave them a small token of appreciation.”

He announced that he would start building 20 houses every year for those injured soldiers who can no longer serve in the military and urged other Nigerians to join him in supporting the troops.

“I have built a hospital worth over one billion Naira, and I believe it’s most needed here. That’s why I’m donating it to the military,” he added.

General Musa praised Dr. Odili for his generous donations and said the visit was to show appreciation to the troops for their dedication in the fight against terrorism.

“We’re here in Maiduguri to support our troops and encourage them to stay strong,” General Musa said.

Also speaking, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, thanked Dr. Odili for his contributions. He emphasized that the donated equipment would soon be delivered to the military hospital.

“Our soldiers are heroes, and not many people recognize their sacrifices. Dr. Odili is a true patriot, and we hope others follow his example,” he said.

Photo, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, among others during the visit